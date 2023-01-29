George T. Lindemuth, 93, of Lancaster, passed away on January 24, 2023 at Masonic Villages in Elizabethtown. He was the husband of Nancy A. Enoch Lindemuth, with whom he shared 65 years of marriage this past October 12th. Born in West Reading, PA, he was the son of the late George H. and Nancy M. Towson Lindemuth.
George had served as a Sgt. in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1946 to 1950. After discharge, he worked for ADT and then started a 38-year career as a store manager with Glidden Paint Company until his retirement in 1994. Following retirement, he was a school bus driver for Manheim Twp School District until the age of 88.
He enjoyed bowling, steam train railroad history and model trains, and served with the Neffsville Fire Police. He always enjoyed the company of others, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren who affectionately knew him as "Poppy George." He was a member of Long Memorial United Methodist Church.
In addition to his wife, Nancy, he is survived by his children: Darryl G. married to Margie Lindemuth of Lititz and Sherry Ann married to Timothy Dzikiewicz of Silver Springs, NV; his 4 grandchildren Bethany Harnish, Tyler, Ryan, and Erin Reese and 4 great-grandchildren: Joel, Elliott, Willow and Elijah. He was preceded in death by his brother, David, and his sister, Nancy Jean Laychak.
Friends will be received by George's family on Friday, February 3, 2023 from 6-7 PM at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA, with the Memorial Service to follow at 7 PM.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in George's memory to the Masonic Village Endowment Fund, One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 masonicvillages.org/donate-now/. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com