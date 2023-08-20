George Sylvester Achorn, Jr., 89, of Hershey, passed away peacefully and surrounded by his family at Lancaster General Hospital on Monday, August 14, 2023. Born in Harrisburg, George was the son of the late George and Ruth (Haller) Achorn of Elizabethtown.
He is survived by Mary Ann (Nixon) Achorn, his loving wife of 62 years, of Hershey; daughter Aimee Fasnacht and her husband Scott of Palmyra; and son George Achorn III and his wife Deanna of Hershey. He is also survived by granddaughters Mina Rose Achorn and Emilia Dorothy Achorn of Hershey, who know him as "Cool PopPop"; grandchildren Andrew Fasnacht, Katie (Zach) Hooks and Tyler (April) Fasnacht of Atlanta, Georgia; niece Karen Markey and her husband Jeff of Middletown; and nephew Ted Achorn and his wife Regi of Camp Hill.
George graduated from Elizabethtown Area High School in 1951. He attended Franklin & Marshall College for two years, entering as a seminary student and freshman starting catcher on the Diplomat baseball team. He later transferred to Elizabethtown College where he played baseball for the Blue Jays and graduated with a degree in Business Administration in 1955.
After college, George enlisted in the U.S. Navy, and was commissioned as an officer in Newport, Rhode Island, in the fall of 1955. He was then based at Naval Air Station Brunswick in Brunswick, Maine, and stationed in Iceland. As a naval aviator and navigator, he engaged in anti-submarine warfare and air intelligence work monitoring Soviet activity in the Baltic Sea during the height of the Cold War.
George credited his experience in the Navy, along with the love and mentorship of his own father, for developing the leadership skills he used so successfully throughout his lifetime. His Navy years also gave him a genuine love of Maine, which he shared with his family in annual summertime sojourns there.
Upon returning home from the Navy, George had a brief interlude of substitute teaching and coaching baseball at local high schools. In December 1959, he met the love of his life, Mary Ann, a Pittsburgh girl who was student-teaching in the library at Donegal High School. On a snowy evening at Christmastime, he took her on a first date for pie and coffee, and both knew they had met their match.
While courting Mary Ann, George joined his father, George, Sr., in establishing the Achorn Sales Company, an Elizabethtown-based industrial hardware sales representative agency. Across major shifts in the economy and hardware industry, the company remained steady and strong under George's leadership for 50 years until his retirement.
George contributed to his community as an Elizabethtown Area School District board member, an Elizabethtown Rotary Club president, like his father before him, and a longtime participant with the Mount Joy Rotary Club with over 50 years of perfect attendance.
He was also a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Elizabethtown, Derry Presbyterian Church in Hershey, the Abraham Treichler Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons, the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War in Lancaster, and the Hershey Country Club.
Baseball was a passion in George's life. He fell in love with the sport in 1938 when his father took him to see the Philadelphia A's play at Shibe Park. In the summer of 1947, he was a member of the Elizabethtown Moose team that won the second annual Lancaster New Era Baseball Tournament.
George was always a catcher, recently sharing with his family that he "only ever wanted to be a catcher, because you can see the whole game from that vantage point." In high school, he caught Nelson Chittum, Etown's star pitcher and future major leaguer. Together, in 1951, George and Nelson traveled to Philadelphia to try out for the Phillies and the A's, and met baseball legend Connie Mack.
Then, after a successful career playing college ball, George caught on Navy teams that advanced through all-Navy tournaments, and played in local adult leagues into his 40s. He coached Elizabethtown Little League after his father helped to found that program in 1952, and baseball teams at the Patton School for Boys and Donegal High School.
George's greatest passion, though, was his family, who benefitted throughout his lifetime from his constant devotion and leadership. He will be remembered gratefully for his loving heart, quiet confidence, independent mind, generous spirit, sound determination, gentle guidance, strength of character, and deep faith.
A private family memorial service was held at the Sell Chapel at the Masonic Village in Elizabethtown, with burial in the Hershey Cemetery. The Achorn family plans to hold a celebration of George's life at a later date. If you would like to be notified with details of the gathering, please email George.Achorn@gmail.com for further information.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in George's memory to the youth baseball program at the Elizabethtown Bears Club, P.O. Box 42, Elizabethtown, PA 17022; (please earmark the gift for baseball), the Brunswick Naval Aviation Museum, 179 Admiral Fitch Ave, Brunswick, ME 04011, or the Lancaster Farmland Trust, 125 Lancaster Ave, Strasburg, PA 17579.
