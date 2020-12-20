George Syder, 73, of Lancaster, went peacefully to be with his heavenly Father, Wednesday Dec. 9, 2020 at Hospice & Community Care in Mount Joy. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, loyal friend, and deeply loved by those who knew him best. George was admired for his intelligence, wit, dry humor, and kindness. He had a soft spot in his heart for animals, and in his younger days he enjoyed playing tennis and racquetball.
George graduated from Pottsgrove High School, class of 1965. He attended Thaddeus Stevens College in 1966. While there he studied to become an electrician. He then enlisted into the U.S. Army to serve in the Vietnam War (1967 – 1969).
George then went on to have many accomplishments in his life, some of which include, creating GEO Enterprises, Inc. where he sat as CEO. While battling a rare kidney disease George performed exemplary work as an Electrical Inspector for the City of Lancaster and at CCIS in Mount Joy.
George is survived by his loving wife Linda Syder, of 37 years, daughter Lena Barnes (Lancaster), two grandchildren, Kere Barnes (Maryland), Keturah Robinson (Lancaster), one brother Ronald Jenkins (York), three nieces, Kiara, Aiyana, Dionna Slade (Lancaster), one nephew Aidan Slade (Lancaster), two beloved dogs, Debo, Zeus, and host of family and friends.
As instructed by George there will be no service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane League of Lancaster County or Pet Pantry.
