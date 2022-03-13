George Stewart Leeder, 94, of Lancaster, PA passed away February 27, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital. He was born in Lahore, India on January 31,1928 to missionary parents George B. and Elizabeth Leeder.
He attended Woodstock Boarding School in the foothills of the Himalayas where he graduated high school. He relocated to the United States in 1946 and attended college at Lafayette College in Easton, PA, studying chemical engineering. He spent his career at Sun Oil Company starting at an oil refinery and working his way up to a Projection Analyst for the East Coast, retiring at age 58. After retiring he and Mazie traveled throughout the U.S. in their RV visiting 49 of the 50 states. He lived independently at Woodcrest Villa retirement community until his passing.
He was a loving Father, grandfather, great-grandfather and husband of Mazie (deceased). He is survived by his children, Dr. Nancy E. Leeder, AZ; Ann S. Krzanowski, (Robert deceased) DE; Barbara J. Maloney (Wayne) PA, John S. Leeder (Debra) TX; and Bonnie F. Anderson (Tim) NC. He is also survived by eleven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
There will be a private service in Delaware County, PA alongside his wife and parents.
