George Schaeffer, Jr., 95, of Lancaster, passed away Tuesday, September 14, 2021. Born in Lancaster he was the son of the late George E. and Elizabeth M. (Fenninger) Schaeffer. He was a loving husband for 70 years to Mary Ellen (Duke) Schaeffer who preceded him in death in 2020.
George proudly served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and was stationed at the Great Lakes Naval Base. He was a member of Covenant United Methodist Church, Lancaster. George worked in auto and truck mechanics, retiring from Armstrong Research and Development after 20 years of service.
He enjoyed motorcycle rides with his wife and taking leisurely rides on scenic railroads throughout Pennsylvania and New York. More than anything else, George loved his grandchildren and was very proud of them.
George is survived by his children: Peggy Dearolf, wife of Clyde, of Strasburg and Dennis Schaeffer, husband of Beverly, of Conestoga. Also surviving are his grandchildren: Luke Dearolf (Regina), Adam Schaeffer, (Jennifer), and Mary Schaeffer; his great-grandchildren: Kinlee and Josie Schaeffer; and a host of nieces and nephews. George was preceded in death by his sister, Verna Bishop.
A Graveside Service will be held at 10:45AM, Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Riverview Burial Park, 1100 S. Duke St., Lancaster, PA 17602. In lieu of flowers, contribution in George's memory may be made to Masonic Village Hospice, 98 Masonic Drive, Suite 101, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com