George S. Endslow, 96, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Masonic Village, Elizabethtown. Born November 25, 1923 in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Harold B. and Elizabeth (Spangler) Endslow. He was married to Verna H. Auker Endslow who passed away in February 2009. His first wife, Martha Gehman who passed away in December 1996.
George was a member of Maytown Reformed UCC Church. He was a member and Past Master of Ashara-Casiphia Lodge #551 F&AM, Mount Joy. George was a farmer most of his life, working on his family's farms in Maytown and Mount Joy. After retirement he worked at Gehman's Furniture in Mount Joy. He was an accomplished photographer and loved to travel.
Surviving are two step daughters: Irene Liskey of Elizabethtown and, Nancy Gish and husband Jim of Mount Joy; three step sons: Leon Gehman and wife Ann of Mount Joy; Laverne Gehman and wife Peg of Naples, FL, and Vern Auker and wife Bev of Marietta; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a brother James Endslow and wife Jean of Mount Joy, and nieces and nephews.
George was predeceased by a step son Eugene Auker and a brother Bill Endslow.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 at 2:00 PM. Visitation will be from 1:00 PM until the time of service. Interment will take place in Maytown Reformed UCC Church Cemetery in Maytown. A Masonic Service will be conducted by Ashara-Casiphia Lodge # 551 prior to the memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in George's memory may be made to Masonic Village Hospice. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.