George Russell May, Jr., the son of Dr. and Kathryn May, died April 2, 2022, at the age of 91. Russ grew up in Summit, New Jersey, attending public school from kindergarten through his high school graduation in 1949. He was an outstanding athlete, playing varsity soccer, basketball and baseball. In his senior year he was named to the New Jersey all state baseball team by the Newark Evening News.
After his high school graduation, Russ entered Colgate University until his college years were interrupted by the Korean War. With no deferment for academics at that time he elected to enlist in the U.S. Navy. While working as a meteorologist in the service on a weather research project he witnessed the detonation of the first hydrogen bomb in the Marshall Islands. He was stationed on the USS Valley Forge and the USS Midway.
Following his four years in the Navy, Russ returned to Colgate. In 1956 Russ married Roberta (Bobbie) Rogers. They lived in Colgate's Vetville while he completed his education and they welcomed their first child, Wendy. While at Colgate Russ was an active member of the Theta Chi fraternity.
After graduation the family moved to Pittsburgh, PA, where Russ entered the business world, working for U.S. Steel. Two years later he changed jobs and went to work in computer sales for IBM, a career which lasted thirty years. During this time the family lived in Glen Ellyn, IL, Pittsburgh, PA, and Baltimore, MD. Three more children were added to the family: Kimberly, Douglas and Deborah.
Retiring from IBM at the age of fifty-six, Russ and his wife enjoyed many years of traveling to destinations including Canada, Australia, Europe, and cruising in the Greek Islands and Caribbean. His love of sports saw him on the golf course, but predominantly on the tennis courts. After moving to Hilton Head Island, SC, he and his teammates at the South Beach Racquet Club frequently won their local league championships, traveling to on to state competitions.
Twelve years ago, Russ and Bobbie left South Carolina, moving to Willow Valley in Lancaster, PA, relocating to be closer to family.
Russ leaves behind his wife Bobbie and his children: Wendy May of Portland, OR, Kimberly Fillmore of Towson, MD, Douglas May of Sparks, MD and Deborah Rittase wife of Robert of Lancaster, PA, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A family service is planned in his memory this fall at Long Beach Island, NJ. If desired, donations may be made in his name to the Water Street Mission. 210 S. Prince Street, Lancaster, PA, 17603, or online at www.wsm.org.
