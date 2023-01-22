George "Rick" Ernst, Jr., 69 of Columbia, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at his residence. He was the husband of Robin Yohe Ernst to whom he was married for 49 years. A lifelong Columbia resident, he was the son of the late George R. and Lillian (Mazie) Burger Ernst.
Rick graduated from Hempfield High School in 1971 and retired as a mechanical contractor from Herr & Sacco, Inc. in 2019 after 32 years of service. A strong, hardworking man, he was always there to lend a hand to others. He enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling to the Caribbean and Mexico and walking his dog, Bear. Rick was a diehard Pittsburgh Steelers fan going back to the days of the Steel Curtain. He was quick with a joke and loved to entertain his friends with stories of his past adventures. Rick was a member of the Foresters of America, Columbia Fraternal Association, Susquehanna Fire Company and the CWV Post 1306.
In addition to his wife are his sons, George Ernst III, New York; Christopher husband of Stephanie Ernst, Elizabethtown; four granddaughters, Madison, Mackenzie, Sophia, Alexandra and his brother, Randy husband of Donna Ernst, Columbia.
A Celebration of Rick's Life is being planned and will be announced at a later date. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care at www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org.
Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.
