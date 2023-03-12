George Raymond Stambaugh, 79, of Landisville, PA. passed away on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at his residence surrounded by his family, after a brave battle with cancer.
He was born in York, PA. to the late Charles William and Alverna Viola (Brenneman) Stambaugh and was preceded in death by his loving wife, Ethel (Dina) Stambaugh.
George was a proud Veteran, who served in the Army and was stationed in Germany for two years. George and Dina were passionate about providing a loving home for Dobermans, having rescued several of them in their lifetime, namely their beloved Lexie, Lady and Tasha. George was a dedicated employee who eventually retired from Adhesive Research in Glen Rock, PA.
George is survived by one brother, Arthur (Jake) Stambaugh; two sisters, Norma Jean Frizzie and Phyllis Mae Henise; two sons, Troy Mays, husband of JoAnna of Lititz, Paul Mays, East Petersburg; two daughters, Gini wife of Michael Weaver of Millersville and Sheila Mays, of Mohnton; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two sisters and one brother.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a future date. Celebration of life donations in George's memory can be made to Leo's Helping Paws, 1284 Wheatland Avenue, Lancaster, PA. contact@leoshelpingpaws.org cremationpa.com
A living tribute »