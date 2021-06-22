George Ransom McKinney, Sr.

George R. McKinney, Sr., 91, of Lancaster, went into the arms of his Lord on Thursday, June 17, 2021. He was born in Manning, South Carolina, October 1929 to Ransom and Lula (Spry) McKinney. George was the loving and devoted husband of Ruth (Weathers) McKinney, with whom he shared more than 70 glorious years of marriage.
George was a man of God that was dedicated to the church. He and Ruth were founding members of the Faith Tabernacle Church of God in Christ, in Lancaster. He was a Deacon, would lead prayer services and was a worship trustee for many years. Those who fondly knew George will remember his love of singing. He was a humble man that had a contagious smile everyone loved. He cherished spending time with his family and treasured every moment they had together.
His love will live on in his wife Ruth, children: George McKinney, Jr., husband of Jocelyn, Georgia McKinney-Lindsey, Lennell McKinney, Rutnet McKinney, Bonnie McKinney-Morant, wife of the late James M. Morant, Sr. and Odessie Williams, a host of grandchildren and great-grands and great-great grandchildren, as well as many nieces, nephews and other relatives. He was preceded in passing by his parents, children: Carlen Jean McKinney and Earnest Williams, and siblings: Earnest McKinney, Moise McKinney, Joe Nathan McKinney, Gertrude Servance, Ethel Lee King, Geneva McKinney, Louise Nowlin, Lillie Mae Witherspoon and Marie Burke.
Homegoing Service will be held at 12 noon at Bright Side Baptist Church, 515 Hershey Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603 on Friday, June 25, 2021. A viewing will be held from 11 AM -12 PM. Burial will follow at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery. Memorial contributions in George's name may be made to Faith Tabernacle Church of God in Christ, 665 S. Ann St., Lancaster, PA 17602.
To send the family a condolence please visit, SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »