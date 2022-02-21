George R. Trimby, Jr., 65, a resident of Conestoga View for the past four years, formerly of Bird-In-Hand, passed away at Lancaster General Hospital on Saturday, February 19, 2022.
He was married 39 years to Denise L. Ochs Trimby. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late George R. and Phyllis J. Schnader Trimby.
George was a printer and was last employed by Donnelley Financial. He was a graduate of Garden Spot High School and enjoyed music, playing the drums, model railroading and spending time with his family.
Surviving besides his wife is a daughter, Joann R. Trimby of Elizabethtown; and a brother, Philip husband of Jessica Trimby of Marietta. He was preceded in death by a sister Colleen Forrest.
The family would like to thank the staff of Conestoga View for the wonderful care they provided to George over the last 4 years.
A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, February 24, at 8:00 P.M. at the Beck Funeral Home, 315 E. Main St., New Holland, PA. Friends may visit with the family on Thursday from 7:00 P.M. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in George's memory may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society at www.Nationalmssociety.org. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.BeckFuneral.com.