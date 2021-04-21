George R. Terry, 90, passed away on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at home surrounded by family. Born in Lancaster, PA, he was the son of the late Edward and Elizabeth Sload Terry. George was married to Flora M. Terry for 68 years.
He graduated from Manheim Township H.S. and enlisted in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. Upon returning to Lancaster, he worked for Alcoa, retiring after 30 years of service. For the next 15 years, he worked as a Librarian Aide for Reidenbaugh Elementary School.
George enjoyed gardening and yard work, dancing at local Lancaster venues, the beaches of Wildwood and Cape May, reading and antiquing. He always helped others and would do anything for anyone. All those who knew George, knew him as incredibly patient.
In addition to his wife, George is survived by his daughter, Lisa M. Terry, West Palm Beach, FL, and his grandson, Daniel L. Terry, Lancaster. He was preceded in death by brothers, Edward, Phil and Charles Terry, a sister, Sara Terry and a brother-in-law, Bob Houck.
A Celebration of George's life will be held at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA on Friday, April 23, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service.
Memorial donations in George's name may be made to the Parkinson Foundation in remembrance, www.parkinson.org.
