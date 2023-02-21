George R. Root, Jr., 62, of Hollidaysburg, went to be with his Lord & Savior on February 15, 2023. He was the husband of Tina M. (Bayuk) Root of New Castle. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late George R., Sr. and Marguerita "Peggy" (Eyler) Root. George was a graduate of Donegal High School and was a proud U.S. Navy veteran who honorably served his country. He spent most of his working career employed by R.R. Donnelley & Sons Financial in Lancaster.
In addition to his wife, Tina, he will be lovingly remembered by his children, George, Kallista, and Coleton Root all of New Castle and Janelle Root of Reading. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, and sister, Bonnie Siegrist, and husband Terry of Mount Joy. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Robin Smith.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be recorded for the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.
