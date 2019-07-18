George R. Ritchey, 80, of Lititz, PA, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 in Lancaster, PA.
He was the husband of Carol Anne Brooks Ritchey, with whom he would have celebrated 57 years of marriage this coming August 31st. Born in Friend's Cove, PA, he was the son of the late Lloyd S. and Mary I. (Diehl) Ritchey.
George had been an electrician for 40 years in the Philadelphia area, being a member of IBEW 98.
He was a graduate of Bedford High School and Tallahassee Technical College.
George was a US Air Force veteran, serving as a Sgt. From 1957 to 1961.
He was a member of Highland Presbyterian Church and enjoyed gardening, volunteering, watching Penn State football and traveling, visiting all 50 states.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons: Jeff married to Toni of Elverson, PA and Jim married to Lisa of Ottsville, PA; his 5 grandchildren Katie, Brittney, Nick, Olivia, and Owen; his sisters Mildred Rose of Bedford, PA and Louise Hartsock of Lake Mary, FL and his brother John married to Jeanne Ritchey of Cypress, TX. He was preceded in death by his siblings: Hazel Ritchey, Fannie Wertz, and Robert Ritchey.
Friends will be received on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 10-11AM at the West Bethany Chapel of Landis Homes, 1001 E. Oregon Rd., Lititz, PA, 17543 with the Memorial Service to follow at 11AM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Landis Homes Caring Fund in care of the Advancement Office at the above address. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com