George R. Reincke, Sr., 71, of Lancaster passed away Monday, December 21, 2020 at the Lebanon VA Medical Center. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Jack and Nancy (Hutton) Reincke. He was the loving husband of LaThesia (Wright) Reincke with whom he shared over 20 years of marriage.
George proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War.
He enjoyed watching Notre Dame football and was a fan of the Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers. George in the summers enjoyed going down to the vegetable and fruit stand in Washington Boro and also enjoyed collecting jewelry, watches, and gardening in the yard.
George was always willing to help others out. He was a generous man who was always the one to give and not to expect anything back in return.
He is survived by his daughter, Georgette Reincke; son, George Reincke, Jr., both of Lancaster, and sisters, Daisy, Kathryn, and Jackie. He was preceded in death by a sister, Nancy and two brothers, Kenneth and Jack Reincke, Jr.
Funeral Services will be held at 11AM on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Interment will follow in St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery with full military honors. Family and friends will be received from 10-11AM at the funeral home on Wednesday. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »