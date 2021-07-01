George R. Reed, 87, of Lancaster, PA, went home to be with His Lord and Savior on Monday, June 28th, 2021. He was the husband of Johanna E. K. (Liss) Reed. Born in West Reading, he was the son of the late Stanley W. and Violet F. (Gehret) Reed. A graduate of Wilson High School, Mr. Reed served two years in the U.S. Army.
He received Christ as his Savior at age 19. He taught Good News Club in Wyomissing and later joined CEF as a full time Field Worker. He taught the Word of God in eight grade schools in Berks County for seven years.
Mr. Reed had his own business, Reed's Red Wing Shoe Store, Lancaster for 28 years. He was a member of Grace Baptist Church for more than 51 years.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Christina E. McBride; one granddaughter, Amber C. wife of Adrian McBride; two great-grandchildren; siblings, Theodore (the late Betty) Reed and Joan M. (Reed) wife of John Hilt; sister-in-law, Jean Reed; brother-in-law, John Gehris; 15 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by: four siblings, Russell, Richard and Gerald Reed; and Mary Lou (Reed) Gehris.
The Memorial Service will be Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Grace Baptist Church, 1899 Marietta Ave., Lancaster with visitation with family from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Private interment will take place at Pleasant View Cemetery, Sinking Spring.
Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions can be made to: Child Evangelism Fellowship of Reading, 1307 Good St., Reading PA 19602. Furman's – Leola
