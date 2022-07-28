George R. Mable, 77, of York, passed away on Monday, July 25, 2022 at home. He was the husband of Jo Ann Hess Mable with whom they would have celebrated 53 years of marriage in October. Born in Columbia, he was the son of the late Thomas and M. Elizabeth Bisker Mable.
A graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School, Class of 1962, he served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. George retired in 2005 from ACCO in York after 35 years of service where he was employed as a production planner. He was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Columbia and in his post retirement years worked as a starter at the Cool Creek Country Club. George enjoyed traveling, playing golf and visiting the casinos.
In addition to his wife are his sisters, Jean Smith (Larry), Lancaster; Josie Engle (Bob), Virginia; In-law survivors, Mary Yakubowski (John); John Hess (Cathy); Mike Hess (Gerri); Pat Mable and George Maurer. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Tom Mable, Ken Mable and Mary Maurer.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 409 Cherry St., Columbia, PA 17512 on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Daniel C. Mitzel, Celebrant. Family and friends may view at the church one hour prior to the mass.
Kindly omit flowers. Contributions to Holy Trinity Catholic Church in George's memory would be deeply appreciated.
Arangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.
