George R. Hilton, age 53, of Ephrata, passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Lancaster General Hospital. He was the husband of Lynn M. Detterline with whom he shared 25 years of marriage and over 35 years of friendship. George loved being a father and spending time with his children, Mark D. and Leah D., both at home. With his clever wit and dry sense of humor George could always find a way to make his friends and family smile. Born in Ephrata, he was the son of George R. Sr. of Gap and the late Gloria Hahn Hilton. He was a graduate of Pequea Valley High School, Class of 1986. After working a few years in local radio, George worked at WGAL in Lancaster where he started as an audio operator and then became a master control operator. He enjoyed listening to music from his extensive collection of vinyl albums, playing guitar and bass, trying coffee from all over the world, taking walks, and going to the beach. He was preceded in death by a sister, Stephanie Bills.
There will be a time to greet the family on Saturday, August 27 from 12:30 to 2pm at Shivery Funeral Home, 3214 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise with a time to share stories and memories of George at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center at mskcc.org. shiveryfuneralhome.com