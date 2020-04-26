George R. Helm, 85, a life-long resident of Elizabethtown, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 at Masonic Villages, Elizabethtown. Born in Elizabethtown, he was the son of the late Joseph M. and Olive (Shiffer) Helm. George was the husband of the late Lucy A. (Patton) Helm.
George proudly served in the United States Army. He was a graduate of Elizabethtown Area High School. George was the co-owner of Fink and Helm Upholstery in Elizabethtown. Previously he worked for Ziekle making braces and prosthetics. George was an idea person and handyman, inventing and finding ways to make things easier. He was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church. An avid Penn State, Phillies and Eagles fan, he enjoyed woodworking and golfing.
George is survived by three children: Ronald Helm, husband of Denise of Elizabethtown, Elaine Freeman, wife of Stephen of Elizabethtown, and David Helm of Dover, PA; five grandchildren, Ryan Helm, Kyle Helm, Paige Pipkin, Sean Freeman, and Clayton Helm; and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his eight siblings.
Unfortunately, due to health concerns with the coronavirus (COVID-19), the family will be postponing George's celebration of life service and will make an announcement at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Masonic Villages, Hospice, 98 Masonic Drive, Suite 101 , Elizabethtown, PA 17022 or Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604.
