George R. Grau, 65, of Lancaster, passed away on December 12, 2021. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Barbara Stoner and the late Jerry Stoudt. He was the loving husband of Helen R. Grau for 17 years. He had worked for over 20 years at the former Empire TV & Appliances, and House of Pizza, Lancaster. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, traveling to the beach, skiing, boogie boarding, riding roller coasters, and attending KISS concerts. He loved to snuggle with his fur babies Lex & Lola.
In addition to his wife and his mother, he is survived by his children, George, Kerri, Christopher; stepchildren, Regina, James, Jessica, and Sarah; 15 grandchildren; two sisters, Jody and Kim; and a brother, Don.
Family & friends are respectfully invited to attend a Life Celebration service at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 500 Pearl Street, Lancaster, on Friday, January 7, 2022, at 10:00 A.M. The family will receive friends at the church from 9:00 A.M. until the time of the service, as well after the service from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. Light refreshments to follow service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com