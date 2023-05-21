George R. Brommer, 94 of Columbia, passed away on Saturday, April 8, 2023. George was the husband of the late Susan McKonly Brommer with whom he was married for 65 years. Born in Columbia, in 1928, he was the son of the late Richard and Dora Goddard Brommer.
George graduated from Columbia High School, class of 1946. While in high school, he played fullback and co-captained the 1945 Columbia High School football team. He also participated in track, wrestling and gymnastics. After graduation, he joined the U.S. Navy and served on the cruiser U.S.S. Juneau and the Battleship Wisconsin. Upon his discharge from the service, George helped organize the Tow Hill Athletic Association. While on the Tow Hill football team, "Little Bull" co-captained and played fullback, the same position which he played on the CHS teams. The Tow Hill team posted a 66 win, 5 loss record, with 55 consecutive wins at one point, while playing some of the best teams in the state. George was also an outstanding fast pitch softball pitcher having played on several local Columbia softball teams, including Tow Hill, Vigilant Fire Co. and Hartman's Cafe. George loved the Susquehanna River, having boats and several cottages along the shores of Lake Clarke. He was also an avid fan of Penn State football and Columbia High School sports. He could be seen attending CHS football and basketball games over the past 60 years. In 1993, George "Little Bull" Brommer was inducted into the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame.
George was a lifetime member of Saint Paul's Episcopal Church, Columbia, where he served on the church vestry, finance committee and as a greeter. George was retired from the former Motter's Printing Co., where he was president of Local 7422 United Steel Workers of America. He was a life member of Columbia B.P.O. Elks #1074 and life member of V.F.W. Post #2435.
Surviving George are two sons, George R. Brommer, Jr. (Carol) and Stephen R. Mummaw (Sandra). Grandchildren Alison (Lloyd) Hildenbrand, Wayne (Elena) Pieczura, late Stephen Mummaw (Lindsey), and great-grandchildren Kaden Hildebrand, Maceon Mummaw and Trinity Mummaw. George was predeceased by brothers Richard Brommer, James Brommer, John Brommer and sisters Lillian Harry, Susan Birk, Dora Heim and Amy Fox.
A service in George's honor will be held at Saint Paul's Episcopal Church, 340 Locust St., Columbia on June 3rd at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a Memorial Contribution in his honor to Saint Paul's Episcopal Church, P. O. Box 96, Columbia, PA. 17512.
Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., Columbia