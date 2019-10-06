George R. Baltozer, 91, of Silver Spring, passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019. He was born in Maytown, son of the late Orville and Bertha Baltozer.
In his teenage years, George was raised on the Paul Brubaker Farm, Mount Joy, where he learned the value of hard work by milking cows and working in the fields. It was while living with the Brubakers that he was taken to church where he learned about the Lord and where he accepted Christ as His Savior.
In 1947, he entered the U.S. Army where he served in Occupied Japan and then in the Korean Conflict and was discharged in 1951 with a Purple Heart.
Married to Lois Brubaker in 1952, they bought and ran a dairy farm until his retirement. He then started a metal recycling business as well as collected antique farm related items.
He was a member of Word of Life Chapel, Bainbridge.
In addition to his wife of 67 years, he is survived by his children: Larry (Sonia) of Rohrerstown; Patti (Dave) Nace of Mountville; Terry of Lancaster; and Michael of Silver Spring, as well as 5 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and sister-in-law: Clara Baltozer. He was preceded in death by his brother Louis Baltozer.
Private Interment was held at Silver Spring Cemetery. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Word of Life Chapel, 139 Wickersham Rd., Bainbridge, PA 17502. Folks can greet the family from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M., as well as after the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Word of Life Chapel. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia.