George Nicozisis, 89, of Lancaster, passed away at his residence, Saturday, September 28, 2019 following complications of Alzheimer's Disease. He was surrounded by his family. Born in the village of Sopiki, in North Epiros, Greece, he was the son of the late Dimitrios and Eugenia (Lavaris) Nicozisis. George was the loving husband of Georgia (Paspalaris) Nicozisis, with whom he celebrated 58 years of marriage.
As a teenager, George escaped his war-torn village together with his mother and younger brothers, fleeing to New York City where his father awaited. Together with his late brother Athanasios, he owned the Amsterdam Restaurant in Manhattan, until retiring at age 60.
George was always an outgoing person who enjoyed socializing and dancing to Greek Eprotika music. He enjoyed making new friends, especially at The Long Home Community where he lived, and was beloved by all.
In addition to his wife, George is survived by his son, Elefterios "Terry" Nicozisis, spouse of Aspasia, of Wrightsville, and daughter, Eugenia "Jeannie" Kontis, spouse of Adam, of Lancaster; two grandsons: Christian A. Kontis, spouse of Darrell Smith, of Los Angeles, and Alexander G. Kontis, of Lancaster; a brother, Louis Nicozisis, spouse of Helen, of Lancaster; and a sister-in-law, Stella Nicozisis, of New York City. He is also survived by many beloved nieces, nephews, and other family members.
Funeral Services for George will be held at 11AM, Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 64 Hershey Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603. Family and friends will be received at the church from 10 to 11AM. Interment will follow at Conestoga Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions in George's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com