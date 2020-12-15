George N. Vurdelja, 91, of Masonic Village, passed away December 2, 2020 at LGH. Born in Pittsburgh, PA he was the son of the late Nikola and Djuka (Brolich) Vurdelja. He was the husband of Marjorie (Hartman) Vurdelja with whom he shared 66 years of marriage.
He worked in manufacturing operations in Pittsburgh, Windsor, and Lancaster, and until retirement in 2000, as the Operations manager of Colony Papers in York, PA.
George served as an officer in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Korea from 1952 to 1954.
He was a 50-year member of many organizations, including the Plum Creek-Monroeville Lodge #799, F.&A.M., Scottish Rite Valley of Pittsburgh, Zembo Shrine of Harrisburg, Tall Cedars of Lebanon Harrisburg Forest No. 43, National Sojourners, Harrisburg Chapter #76; life member of VFW Post 1463, Lititz, PA, University of Pittsburgh Alumni Association, Theta Chi Fraternity Alumni, Life Member Military Officers Association of America, Lancaster County Shrine Club and Elizabethtown-Masonic Village Shrine Club, Korean War Veterans Association. He was also a volunteer driver for Veteran's Administration and DAV, Shrine Shepherds and American Cancer Society.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, George Vurdelja, Jr., husband of Patricia, of Lombard, IL; 5 grandchildren, Melissa (Brad) Ptasienski, John (Elise) Vuredelja, Anne (Max) Foszcz, Joseph (Michelle) Secunda and John (Ana) Secunda, 10 great-grandchildren, and a niece and nephew. He was preceded in death by a daughter Janice, wife of the late Paul D. Secunda, Jr., and brother, Nicholas J. Vurdelja.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Private Interment will be held in Strasburg Mennonite Cemetery, Strasburg, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Masonic Village, 1 Masonic Dr., Elizabethtown, PA 17022. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com717-687-7644