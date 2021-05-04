George Musser Gehman, 94, formerly of Bowmansville, died Sunday, May 2, 2021 at Ephrata Manor. He is survived by his wife, Edna (Martin) Gehman.
Born in Mohnton, he was the son of the late Garson and Emma (Musser) Gehman.
George was employed as a department supervisor at the former Weaver's Poultry.
He was a charter member of Bethany Grace Fellowship Church and enjoyed family gatherings, working on cars, gardening and bird watching.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by five children: Robert Gehman, Reisterstown, MD, Ronald married to Connie (Hoffer) Gehman, Goodville, Mabel married to Calvin Horning, Ulysses, PA, Rosie married to Barry Martin, East Earl, Sandy married to Tom Martin, Denver, a son-in-law Karl Sangrey, McClure, 15 grandchildren, and 39 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a daughter Helen Sangrey, and four siblings: Titus Gehman, William Gehman, Sadie Gehman, and Clayton Gehman.
His funeral will be held on Friday, May 7, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Bethany Grace Fellowship Church, 400 Reading Rd., East Earl, PA 17519. A viewing will be held at the church on Friday from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Bethany Grace Fellowship Church, address above. The Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.