George Miller, 66, of Willow Street, passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Lancaster, PA he was the son of the late Florence (Markley) and F. George Miller, Sr. He was the loving husband to Mary Miller for over 20 years.
George was a graduate of JP McCaskey High School. Prior to retirement, George worked as an electrician for Millersville University. He enjoyed motorcycle rides and playing the drums and bass guitar. He was a collector of trains and turtles. He and Mary enjoyed going to their beach home with friends and family. Most of all, he cherished time with family and friends.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: Brian Miller of Lititz, Kevin Miller (Missi) of Conestoga, Nancy Brenner (Anthony) of Elizabethtown, Justin Miller of Lancaster, and Michael Hetzel of Lancaster; 10 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins, as well as his beloved Nyla.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11AM on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home and Crematory, 441 N. George Street, Millersville, PA 17551. Family and friends will be received from 10AM until the time of service.
Interment will follow in Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. Masks will be required for attendance of the service and social distancing will be observed. A Celebration of Life will be held in the summer 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to https://www.2ndchance4liferescue.org, PO Box 549, Elizabethtown, PA 17022.
To send a condolence to his family, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com