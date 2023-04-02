George Mervine Cattell, 96, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Friday, March 24, 2023. Born in Mahanoy City, PA, he was the son of the late Harry S. Cattell and Hattie Houser Cattell.
George graduated from Mahanoy City High School. He honorably served in the U.S. Navy during WWII, as radio operator in the Pacific. Upon returning home, George worked with his brother Tom in various jobs. While working a job, he met his wife, the late Ruth Dorothy "Bohner" Cattell. George worked for Armstrong for 41 years as a Quality Assurance Supervisor in the tile division. He was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church. During his free time, George enjoyed spending time with family and was an avid swimmer.
He was preceded in death by his six siblings: Harry Cattell, Jr., Mae L. McCormick, M. Christine Habel, Jean A. Heffner, Thomas F. Cattell, and William F. Cattell. He is survived by his daughter, Susan Ruth Cattell Chever (Thomas) of Lancaster; his son, George Matthew Cattell of East Petersburg; his four grandchildren: George Cattell (Caryn), Laura Stumpf (Jeff), Christine Healy (Edward), and Elizabeth Lesniak (John); and his two great-grandchildren Melody Stumpf and Tyler Healy.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend George's Memorial Service at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 10 Delp Road, Lancaster, PA on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Craig Ross officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service. Burial service will be private at St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Peter's Lutheran Church or Hospice & Community Care.
