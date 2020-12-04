George M. Palacios, 69, of Columbia passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at LGH. Born in San Antonio, TX he was the son of the late Jose and Gregoria (Martinez) Palacios. He was the loving husband of Hazel (Salazar) Palacios with whom he shared nearly 50 years of marriage.
He worked as an Independent Mechanical Contractor until retiring. George proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War where he received numerous medals to include a Bronze Star Medal, National Defense Service Medal and the Vietnam Service Medal with three Bronze Service Stars.
He was a dedicated mentor of both CR (Celebrate Recovery) and the Men's Fraternity of LCBC, an avid Dallas Cowboys fan, enjoyed camping, fishing, the beach, but above all he was a family man that enjoyed spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife, Hazel he is survived by his four children: Sandra L. Palacios, Elizabeth Palacios, Jacob P. Palacios, husband of Diana, Joseph H. Palacios all of Columbia; five grandchildren, Daniel, Nicholas, Zander, Ariana, Makenna; two great-grandchildren, Caralye, Alyanna; two brothers, Joe Palacios husband of Dena of Columbia, Ruben Palacios of Floresville, TX; sister, Lydia Drake of San Antonio, TX and a host of loving nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
A Graveside Service will be held at 2PM on Monday, May 17, 2021 at the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery with full military honors. The funeral procession will be departing the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543 promptly at 12:45PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions in George's memory may be made to his great-granddaughter, Alyanna for her courageous fight against leukemia. Please visit her GO FUND ME page "Alyanna Fight" at the following link: https://gf.me/u/y3zuvf. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com