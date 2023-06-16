George M. Hasson, 88, of Lititz, passed away on Sunday, June 11, 2023 at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Dr. George W. and Margaret McNeal Hasson. George was the loving husband of Anita (Zug) Hasson whom he observed 59 years of marriage with this month.
A veteran, George proudly served his country during the Korean Conflict in the United States Army. He worked in construction most of his life. George was a car enthusiast and enjoyed restoring them. Above all, George was a kind, honest and humble man with a servant's heart. Everything George did was with kindness, honesty, and integrity. He was a role model to all, and admired by anyone who had the privilege of getting to know him. George always worked hard and inspired those around him to be a better person.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Anita, are three children, Craig Hasson, husband of Mary (Shaffer) Hasson, Mark Hasson, husband of Melissa (Krout) Hasson, Melinda (Hasson) Edie, six grandchildren, Dallas Hasson, husband of Nicole and their daughter, Kathryn, Brittany Hasson, Christian Hasson husband of Savannah, Benjamin Hasson husband of Kayla, Carter Hasson, Connor Edie and a brother Alfred Brady.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend George's Memorial Service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 11:00 AM. Friends may visit with the family from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment will be at Chiques Church Cemetery, Manheim.
Those desiring may send memorial contributions to Pet Pantry of Lancaster County, 26 Millersville Road, Lancaster, PA 17603. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit, www.BuchFuneral.com.
