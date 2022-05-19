George Louis Baumgartner, Jr., 98, of Elizabeth Drive, Lancaster, PA, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, May 13, 2022. Born in Allentown, PA, George was the son of the late G. Louis and Katie Deiley Baumgartner.
After graduating from Allentown High School, George served in the U.S. Marine Corps during WWII. Following his military discharge, he received a bachelor's degree in Chemistry from Muhlenburg College and worked for twenty years as a chemist, primarily for the Armstrong Cork Co. Feeling that the Lord was calling him into ministry, in 1970 George accepted the position of Executive Director at Calvary Homes in Lancaster. Under George's visionary leadership, Calvary Homes experienced an extensive expansion of its physical facilities which, coupled with the development of numerous innovative services, greatly expanded its mission and ministry. More than 6000 older adults benefitted from the leadership he provided until he retired in 1988. In 2021, Calvary Homes dedicated Baumgartner Personal Care on their campus in honor and recognition of George's contributions to their community. In addition to his contributions to Calvary Homes, George served God in a number of roles at the Lancaster Bible College and at Calvary Church, where he was a member.
George enjoyed games (of all sorts) with his grandchildren, a good game of tennis, a good (or bad) game of golf, time at the beach, and shopping with coupons. He will be remembered for his warm, welcoming personality and generosity.
George was predeceased by his wife, Jane E. Ahner Baumgartner, his daughter, Kay A. Kruis, and four siblings. He is survived by his daughter, Cheryl A. (Gerald) Meyer, son-in-law, Paul Kruis, four grandchildren, Erin E. Powell, Nathan J. Kruis, Kevin A. Meyer, and David J. Meyer and five great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend George's Memorial Service in the Crichton Chapel at Calvary Homes, 502 Elizabeth Drive, Lancaster, PA 17601 on Monday, May 23, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. with Chaplain Kevin Brown and Rev. Dr. Eric Crichton officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. Private interment will take place at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Calvary Homes, Attn: Benevolent Fund, 502 Elizabeth Drive, Lancaster, PA 17601.
Please visit George's Memorial Page at: