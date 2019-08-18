George L. Schmitt, Sr., 84, of Columbia passed away at Masonic Village on August 16th, 2019. He was born in Columbia to the late William and Catherine Wickenheiser Schmitt and was a lifelong resident of Columbia. George was a graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School with the Class of 1953. He helped with his family's business, Schmitt's Greenhouse, and also worked at Trojan Yacht for twenty eight years before retiring from Housing Development Corporation after eleven years. George was a lifelong member and assistant chief of the former Susquehanna Fire Co. in Columbia and the former Goodwill Fire Co. of Washington Boro. He was a founding member of Camp Cucamonga in Perry County and enjoyed spending time there with his family and friends. He was also a member of Blain Sportsmen's Club. George was a lifelong and faithful member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
George leaves behind his wife of fifty eight years, Sandra Jean Good Schmitt of Columbia; five children, George, Jr. husband of Pamela Schmitt of Lancaster, Bill Schmitt of Columbia, Marg, wife of Tony Shelley of Columbia, Eugene, husband of Angela Schmitt of Columbia, Mary Schmitt of Columbia; seven grandchildren, Stephanie, Samantha, Erin, Jordan, Joshua, Jarret, and Anthony. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Leonard and William Schmitt.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 21st, 2019 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 409 Cherry St, Columbia, PA 17512. Burial will follow at Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until service time. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Our Lady of the Angels School, 404 Cherry St, Columbia, PA 17512 or Masonic Village Hospice, One Masonic Dr, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville.