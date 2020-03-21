George L. Rynier, Jr., 75 of Kimberly Avenue, New Providence, PA died of natural causes at his residence on Thursday, March 19, 2020. He was the husband of Joan L. Stauffer Rynier. Born in Lancaster County, he was the son of the late George L. and Josephine Welch Geiter Rynier, Sr.
George retired from UGI after 38 years of service as a service technician. He served his country during the Korean War in the U.S. Army. George was a very family oriented man who enjoyed coin collecting, and NASCAR.
Surviving beside his wife Joan are 5 children: Amy M. Rynier, Michael L. Rynier, John L. (Robin) Rynier, Lloyd J. Rineer, Brian K. Rineer; 6 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.
A celebration service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Reynolds Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Quarryville, PA. To send an online note of condolence, please visit our website at reynoldsfuneralhome.net.
