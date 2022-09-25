George L. Houck, age 103, passed away September 22, 2022 at Welsh Mountain Home, where he resided since April 9, 2018.
He was born on May 15, 1919 in Paradise, PA, the son of Roland and Romaine Diem Houck of New Holland, PA.
George was a truck driver for John S. Ewell for forty-four years, and loved anything to do with Mack trucks, watching the Phillies and putting puzzles together. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during World War II from 1942 to 1945.
He was a member of Ebenezer E. C. Church, Brownstown, PA.
George was preceded in death by his wife Edith, a son David L. Houck, brother Donald Detter and sister Doris Meyers.
He is survived by a daughter: Janice E. Hauck, Ephrata, PA and daughter-in-law Donna J. Houck of California, MD, sister Alice Brown, Seaford, DE, six grandchildren: Jessica L. Bitner (Todd) Ephrata, PA, Christopher S. Hauck (Susan) Meadowbrook, PA, Steven T. Hauck, Aberdeen, MD, Gabrielle Houck, Australia, Alexander Houck, California, MD and Justine Woodburn (Scott) Cincinnati, OH, eight great-grandchildren: Logan, Avery and Cameron Bitner, Kasey and Jaxon Hauck, Desmond, Aveline and Hollis Woodburn.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 30, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Groff High Funeral Home, 145 Main Street, New Holland, PA 17557. There will be a viewing held for one hour prior to the time of service. Interment will follow at Evangelical United Methodist Cemetery, New Holland.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Welsh Mountain Home.