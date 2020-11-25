George L. Geltmacher, 76, of Columbia passed away on November 20th, 2020. He was born in Columbia to the late Harry and Emma McLaughlin Geltmacher and was a lifelong resident of this area. George was a graduate of Columbia High School with the Class of 1962 and proudly served in the United States Army. He worked for forty one years with Armstrong Cork Co. as an electrician working on elevators and cranes before his retirement. George was a recipient of a kidney transplant from his wife nineteen years ago. He enjoyed attending local high school sports. George lived life to the fullest and was a hard worker. He loved camping, traveling, and visiting the beach with his adoring family by his side.
George leaves behind his wife of fifty two years Mary Lynn Geesey Geltmacher of Columbia; his children, Ericka, wife of Joel Sipe of Lancaster, Todd, husband of Christina Geltmacher of Lancaster; four grandchildren, Emily, Evan, Lauren, Logan all of Lancaster; three siblings, Daniel, husband of Connie Geltmacher of Wrightsville, Myrna Shearer of Lancaster, Bernice, wife of Dick Ochs of Lancaster. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three siblings, Harry Geltmacher, Kenneth Geltmacher, and Anna Ruby.
A graveside service led by Father J. Patrick Peters of St. Paul's Episcopal Church with military honors will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 30th, 2020 at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens. If attending please wear a mask and practice social distancing. George's family wishes to thank the staff of Penn State Hershey Medical Center and Lebanon VA Hospice for their compassionate care of George. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Lebanon VA Hospice, 1700 S. Lincoln Ave., Lebanon, PA 17042. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville