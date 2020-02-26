George L. Gebbia, 79, of Gordonville, PA, passed away at his residence on Friday, February 21, 2020.
He was the husband of Christine Drill Gebbia for 58 years. Born in Passaic, NJ, he was the son of the late John T. and Sadie Cangialosi Gebbia.
George was a carpenter and cabinet maker, being the owner of Gebbia Residential Construction in Central Florida.
He enjoyed gardening, going to the beach, camping, spending time with others around a campfire, and waiting for the mail.
George was a member of St. Michael's Lutheran Church in Strasburg.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Anthony married to Gaia Gebbia of Strasburg, his daughter Susan Gebbia married to Kevin Calhoun of Daytona Beach, FL; his 5 grandchildren: Jessica, Brittany, Emily, Tyler, and Kadence, and his 4 great grandchildren: Benjamin, Molly, Anabelle, and Savannah. He is also survived by his brother John married to Joanne Gebbia, and his sister Roseanne Mancuso. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Karen Gebbia Marino.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in George's memory, to St. Michael's Lutheran Church, 40 E. Main St., Strasburg, PA 17579 or to the Pet Pantry of Lancaster County, 26 Millersville Rd., Lancaster, PA 17603. To send a condolence, please visit BachmanSnyder.com(717) 687-7644
