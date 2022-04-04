George K. Tyson, 63, of Lancaster, passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital surrounded by his loving family and friends. He was the husband of Michele M. Smith Tyson with whom he celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary on November 26, 2021. He was born in Columbia, son of the late John C. and Louella Bleacher Tyson. George worked as an industrial mechanic at Kellogg's. He was a member of Masonic Lodge #286 F&AM, Columbia and enjoyed fishing, baseball cards, Indian motorcycles, cooking, his dogs "BooBoo" and "Teddy" also his two dogs that passed away "Bishop" and "Tink", old cars, taking pictures of eagles, doing ancestry and genealogy, and his family. George was good with his hands; he could build anything.
Surviving in addition to his wife, his family: Angela M. Tyson; John H. Tyson; William H. (Justine M.) Hallgren, Jr.; Keegan Smith and Christa Hallgren. Grandchildren: Sydney Sheely; Henry Hallgren and Amelia Hallgren. Brothers: Jimmy Lewis; David Yoder; Jay Lewis; John Lewis; Chuck Tyson and Joe Tyson. Sisters: Sue Smith and Patsy Keppel. He was preceded in death by sisters: Joanne Poole and Delores Hoak.
The Memorial Service will be held at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Mountville on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. Visitation from 10:00 A.M. to 10:45 A.M. followed by a Masonic Service. Interment in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: the American Lung Association, 3001 Old Gettysburg Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
