George K. Biemesderfer, 91, of Luther Acres, Lititz, died peacefully, Monday, July 31, 2023. He was the loving husband of Joyce (Gibbel) Biemesderfer, and they celebrated 63 years of marriage. Born in Penryn, he was the son of the late George B. and Edith S. (Kauffman) Biemesderfer.
George was a graduate of Lititz High School, class of 1950, and a graduate of Penn State University with a B.S. in Landscape Architecture in 1955. He proudly served in the U.S. Army.
George was president of George K. Biemesderfer & Son Landscape and Green Acres Nursery, Inc., Lititz. He was past president and board member Lititz Spring Park. He was a long-time member of Lititz Rotary club and a past District Governor and traveled extensively to Africa and South America on behalf of Rotary. He served as Chairman of the Shade Tree Commission in Lititz for over 35 years. He was a faithful member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Lititz. In his free time, he enjoyed snow skiing and tennis.
In addition to his wife Joyce, he survived by a son Chuck (Kelly), Lititz; two daughters Patti, Lititz, Lois Dean (John), Charlottesville, VA; four grandchildren Tanner & Kobi Biemesderfer, Matthew Dean, Katie Williams; and two great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister Elaine.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his Funeral Service at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 200 W. Orange St., Lititz, on Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 11:00 AM. There will be a public viewing on Friday at the Buch Funeral Home, 216 S. Broad St., Lititz, from 7:00 PM 8:30 PM and also on Saturday at the church from 10 AM until the time of the service. Interment at Machpelah Cemetery, Lititz.
Contributions in George's memory may be sent to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 200 W. Orange St., Lititz, PA 17543 or Lititz Spring Park, P.O. Box 110, Lititz, PA 17543. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.Buchfuneral.com
