George John Stadler, 77, of Lancaster, PA, and Lewes, DE, passed away peacefully at Hospice & Community Care on Saturday, August 22, 2020 after a lengthy illness.
Born in Lancaster, PA, he was a 1961 graduate of Columbia High School. He was employed by Lancaster Press until 1986, and retired from AGFA/Bayer Corp – Printing Division – in 2007 as Senior Technical Mgr. Upon moving to Lewes, DE in 1999, George studied at the University of Delaware and was a docent for many years at the College of Earth, Ocean, & Environment campus in Lewes. He was a past President of the Susquehanna Litho Club, past member of the Mountville Jaycees, and a member of the Beachcomber's Corvette Club, American Legion Post 17, and the Cape Henlopen Elks. An avid boater, car enthusiast, and poker player, George was fun-loving and known for his wicked sense of humor, and always enjoyed his Happy Hours with family and friends.
He is survived by his wife and best friend of 36 years, Bernita Wardrop Stadler; two loving daughters, Debra Korns (D.J.), Lancaster & Mindy Leaman (John), Mount Joy ; step daughter, Kelly Landeros-Salls (Joe), Cocoa, FL; seven grandchildren; Drew Korns (Julia), Denver, CO, Allison Parker (Charlie) Asheville, NC, Olivia & Sophia Leaman, Nashville, TN, Alana & Sienna Salls & Kyle Landeros, Cocoa, FL; three great-grandchildren, Eleanor Korns, Emma Grace, & May James Parker; brother-in-law, Ken Weaver; step brother, Ron Keck, cousin, Inge Huhn, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, George Stadler & Mary (Aigner) Stadler Keck, both from Germany, and two sisters, Rose Marie and Mary Ann Weaver, step father, Leonard Keck, and a step brother, Dick Keck.
The burial will be private. The family will welcome friends to a Celebration of Life gathering to be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, in memoriam donations can be sent to UD College of Earth, Ocean, and Environment, https://www.udel.edu/alumni-friends/give/how-to-give/ or the American Heart Association: https://www.heart.org
