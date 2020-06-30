George J. Zellem, 91, of Sterling, VA, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 12, 2020.
George, born and raised in Listie, PA, was the son of the late Theodore and Bessie (Kocur) Zellem.
George was married to his wife of 63 years, Mary Alice Imhoff, who predeceased him on April 8, 2015. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by eleven siblings.
George is survived by children, Doug, married to Glennis, Johns Island, SC; Jane, married to John Rohrbaugh, Leesburg, VA; five grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren.
George was a U.S. Army veteran. He held many jobs including: sports editor for the Lancaster New Era, PA Department of Transportation, and Public Relations Director of Park City Mall. He then owned and operated Zellem Printing (includes Copy Print) for 32 years. It was during this time, in 1985, he became legally blind. That didn't stop him from doing the things that he loved: golfing, fishing, gardening, and being there for his grandkids.
Contributions may be made to the Pennsylvania Association for the Blind or the American Cancer Society.
