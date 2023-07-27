George J. Rudy, 65, of Ephrata, passed away unexpectedly on July 20, 2023 in Montana. He joins his beloved high school sweetheart in heaven, the late Marianne T. (Strosser) Rudy, with whom he shared more than 39 years of marriage.
Born in Lancaster, George was the son of the late Frederick M. Rudy and Geneva M. (Flick) Rudy. He was a 1976 graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School and went on to receive mechanical engineering degrees from Lehigh University and University of Pennsylvania. As an entrepreneur, George was the founder of Enterprise Software Products, a company that revolutionized engineering analysis. For 38 years, he developed the program FEMAP that was his life's work.
George led a vibrant life dedicated to his faith and family. He was a parishioner and lector of Our Mother of Perpetual Help Parish in Ephrata where he volunteered at the school and served on the board. George was inseparable from his life partner, Marianne, whom he loved unconditionally. The two built their life together around their family and provided a truly warm and loving upbringing for their children. In recent years, they enjoyed fly fishing, building a home, and spending time with their family.
George was described as a humble, devoted father and husband with an incredible work ethic. He treated everyone he met with kindness and was always willing to help no matter what was needed. George was and will continue to be a role model for his sons who are so proud of "Dad." He was always present and supportive at all their events, whether keeping score at basketball games or simply cheering them on in their pursuits. He loved planning annual family vacations, welcoming his sons' wives into the family, and becoming a grandfather.
George's legacy will live on through his three sons, their wives and his grandkids: James and Kara of Los Angeles, CA, David and Lauren of Pittsburgh, PA, and Joseph and Kelsey of Wexford, PA, his cherished granddaughter Hannah, as well as countless friends. He was preceded in passing by his wife Marianne, son Michael, grandson Nathan, his mother Geneva, and his father Fred.
On Sunday, July 30th at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543, friends and family are invited to attend a visitation from 5pm to 7pm.
On Monday, July 31st, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 440 St. Joseph St., Lancaster, PA 17603, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM with Fr. Jim Szobonya, C.Ss.R., as celebrant. Interment will follow at the St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery, Charles Rd., Bausman, PA. The family will receive guests from 10:30AM until the time of Mass.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Cherish-Love-Honor Capital Campaign at Lancaster Catholic High School in memory of George.
To send the family a condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com