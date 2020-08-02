George J. Mitchell, 69, of Lancaster, passed away unexpectedly on July 28, 2020. Born and raised in Lancaster, he was the son of Margaret (Myers) Mitchell and the late William D. Mitchell.
George loved strolling the streets of Lancaster city, basking in the sunshine and often greeting strangers. He had an appreciation for the architecture, people, and history of the city. He had a passion for antiques, especially early American glass, pottery, toys, and furniture. He worked as a loom operator for 30 plus years at Lumsden Corporation.
George is survived by his mother, children; Amanda Mitchell of Lancaster, Seana Robinson of Lancaster, and Joshua Mitchell of Jim Thorpe, grandchildren; Jonathan, Cyle, Dante, Cordell, Ajanae, Jada, Desean, Keegan, Ella and Brandon, a sister, Margaret Mitchell, wife of Gerald Kelly, of Lancaster, and a host of great-grandchildren. He was preceded in passing by his father, and brothers, William C. Mitchell and Andrew M. Mitchell, who passed on June 24, 2020.
Services will be at the convenience of the family.
