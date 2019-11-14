George J. Melasecca

George Joseph Melasecca, 76, of Farmdale Road, Kirkwood, PA died unexpectedly from the result of a tree stand accident in Clinton County on Monday, November 11, 2019. He was the husband of Carol A. Bernotsky Melasecca. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of Anthony Melasecca of Folsom, PA and the late Mary Gantz Melasecca.
George retired from PP&L where he worked as a power plant operator in Holtwood and was active with their retirement group.
He was a member of Ephrata Community Church and active with Encounter Church in Quarryville. Foremost for George, was his faith in Christ; love and commitment to his wife and large family.
An avid car enthusiast, he was a member of many car clubs. He and his wife enjoyed traveling to National Parks in their motor home.
George was also an avid hunter, and enjoyed spending time with his family at their cabin in Clinton County.
Surviving beside his wife Carol are 4 children, Maryann (Dan) Tice of Kirkwood, George (Crystal) Melasecca of Quarryville, Carla (Bryan) Hastings of Kirkwood, Joseph (Jacqueline) Melasecca of Pueblo, CO; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; 2 brothers, John Melasecca of Folsom, PA, and Angelo Melasecca of Kinzers, PA.
He was preceded in death by a brother Anthony Melasecca.
A memorial service will be held at Wesley Church, 1104 Kirkwood Pike, Quarryville, PA on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 10:00AM with Joseph Bernotsky officiating. A visitation will be held following the service for a time of fellowship and refreshments.
Please omit flowers and pay it forward to your family. Arrangements entrusted to Reynolds Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Quarryville, PA. To send an online note of condolence, please visit our website at reynoldsfuneralhome.net.