George J. Dippner, Jr., age 96 of Gap, PA, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at the Mt. Joy Hospice Center. He was the loving husband of Geraldine M. Trago Dippner with whom he celebrated 75 years of marriage with on June 21st. He was born in Gordonville, son of the late George J., Sr. & Cora Mae Groff Dippner.
He was a member of High View Church of God, where he was very active in many different ways. George started carpentry work in 1947 for Lichty Bros and a couple other carpenters, then running his own business from 1964 until retiring in 2012. He served with the Army Air Corps and the Army during W.W. II, in France, Germany and Austria.
In the past he was a member of the Gap Fire Company and the NRA. He enjoyed hunting and woodworking.
Surviving besides his wife is a son Ricky L. Dippner of Leola and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a daughter Lynn M. Moore wife of Ernest L. Moore husband of Linda of Easley, SC and 8 siblings: Virginia Yates, Betty Cummings, Shirley Martin, Pat Rohrer, Donald, Emily, Robert and Charles Dippner.
A memorial service will take place from the High View Church of God, 2470 Leaman Road, Ronks, PA on Monday, February 6th, at 11 a.m., with a greeting time from 10 a.m. until time of service. Pastor Mark J. Thiboldeaux, Sr. will be officiating. Interment will be private in Calvary Monument Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the High View Church of God Food Pantry Ministry or to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. shiveryfuneralhome.com