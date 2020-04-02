George J. Crouse, 91 of Quarryville, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020. George was born on October 26, 1928 in Bart Township and was the son of the late Benjamin and Fannie Miller Crouse.
He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Jean Irwin Crouse and his sons; George Crouse, Jr. (Kathy), Richard Crouse (companion, Charlene), and Jim Crouse (Whitney). Also, he is survived by his sister, Evelyn Reese.
George began farming as a young teenager alongside his brother, John, on the Earl Heidelbaugh Farm currently the Brookfield Farm owned by Earle H. Grover. In 1967, George began working at Sperry New Holland as a welder. During his time there, he also worked in advertising where he operated equipment to assist with the photography. He retired in June of 1991.
George was a member of the Middle Octorara Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed country music and traveled various times to Nashville and Branson. He visited 48/50 states. Additionally, he loved gardening, watching the birds, and spending time with his wife and family. Likewise, he especially enjoyed cookouts during the summer months.
He was preceded in death by his five siblings (Miriam, Benjamin, Harold, John, Melvin), and two daughters (Sharon and an infant).
In addition to his sons, he is survived by five grandchildren (Kim, Lynn, Mandy, Kevin and Jackson) and ten great-grandchildren (Robbie, Elizabeth, Kate, Madelyn, Carter, Bridget, Hadley, Hannah, Hope, and Caleb).
George, Daddy, Grandpa will be remembered for his daily journal writing where he recorded life events over the past 65 years, his ability to say the alphabet backwards faster than anyone, and his practice of and encouragement to "make hay while the sun shines."
A private graveside family service will be held at Middle Octorara Church Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Reynolds Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. www.reynoldsfuneralhome.net
