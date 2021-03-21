George I. Oakes, Jr., 71, of Lancaster passed away on March 11th, 2020. He was born in Altoona to the late George, Sr. and Beverly Oakes and had lived in Lancaster for over 40 years. George had proudly served in the United States Marine Corps and had worked for the Dana Corporation for a number of years. He loved the Steelers, enjoyed golfing, and playing with his grandchildren, especially hide-n-seek.
George leaves behind his children, Denise McMullen of Elizabethtown, Todd, husband of Shana Lingafelt of Columbia; fifteen grandchildren and great-grandchildren; several siblings, nieces and nephews, and a large extended family.
In accordance with George's final wishes, there will be no formal services. He will be placed along with his wife at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Diabetes Association, Eastern Pennsylvania & Delaware, 150 Monument Rd # 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville.