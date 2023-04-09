George I. Bowman, age 74 of Lewes, DE, and formerly of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Delaware Hospice Center in Milford, DE. He was born on March 17, 1949, in Lancaster, PA, son of the late George and Anna E. (Parmer) Bowman.
Mr. Bowman had many and varied interests and hobbies, but what he most enjoyed was being a midget football coach with St. Anthony's Catholic Church and the Willow Street Wolverines in Lancaster County. He was nothing less than a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle.
Mr. Bowman was loved by so many and will be forever missed. He has now crossed over the Rainbow Bridge and is running through the fields with our four-legged girl, Crissi who passed away a year ago.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Bowman was preceded in death by his sister, Audrey Hall; and his nieces, April Kellenberger, and Kim Hall. He is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years, Toni; his son, Troy J. Haun (Barbara); and his two grandchildren: Codey, and Nikole Haun.
There will be no services per his request. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contribution in Mr. Bowman's memory to the Wounded Warriors Project. Please visit Mr. Bowman's Life Memorial Webpage and sign his virtual guestbook at: www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.