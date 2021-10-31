George Henry Miller, Jr., 96, of Lititz, passed away on Sunday, October 17, 2021, surrounded by his family. He was the devoted husband of Norma J. Miller, until her passing in 2019. Born in Lincoln Park, NJ, he was the son of the late George Henry Miller, Sr., and Catherine (Schnaible) Miller.
George was a graduate of Boonton High School, Boonton, NJ and Upsala College, East Orange, NJ. George spent many years as an Administrator for the Insurance Company of North America, which later became Cigna. He was an active member of the United Methodist Church of Wayne, NJ, Reformed Church of Lincoln Park, NJ and Lititz Church of the Brethren, Lititz, PA. He was a man of God and was devoted to the church serving each congregation in various capacities.
George enjoyed tinkering around his home and Do It Yourself projects. As his family grew so did their home, including building bedrooms in their home for his daughters. He taught his daughters to play tennis, which is something they carry with them to this day. George and Norma enjoyed both square dancing and RV camping for many years.
George’s utmost priority was family which he demonstrated by his attendance at tennis matches, graduations and musical events of family members whenever possible.
George is survived by his daughters; Karen Donnelly (David) of Tucson, AZ, Janis Wagner of Hanover, PA and Ellen Rogers (Tom) of Chatsworth, CA; grandchildren; Catherine Ryan, Colleen Donnelly, Jessica Wagner, Dale Wagner, Sarah Rogers and Alicia Rogers, and great-grandchildren, Madelyn and Conor Ryan. He was preceded in passing by his wife Norma, brothers, Walter Miller and Arthur Miller, sister, Ilma Miller Wick and son-in-law, Glenn Dale Wagner.
A Memorial Service will be held in 2022. The family suggests memorial gifts in George’s honor be made to Habitat for Humanity.
