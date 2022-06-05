George H. Walton, 83, of Lititz, passed away at Susquehanna Valley Medical Center on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. He was the loving husband of Gertrude (Hertz) Walton, with whom he shared 63 years of marriage. Born in Lititz, he was the son of the late David L. and Marie (Simmons) Walton.
George was a lifelong Lititz resident. He worked as a Machinist for Caterpillar in York for 30 years until his retirement. He was also an avid hunter. In addition to his lifetime memberships with the NRA and the North American Hunt Club, he enjoyed hunting in Alaska, Quebec, Colorado, and Maine and would bring home many trophies. He also enjoyed family vacations on his land in Clinton County. He was a NASCAR fan as well as the Pittsburgh Steelers. He especially enjoyed spoiling his Beagle, Jackie.
In addition to his wife, Gertrude, George is survived by his children, Sherry Braun (husband, David) of Fairfax, VA; Troy Walton, of Neffsville; and Gregory Walton (wife, Melissa) of Adamstown; his grandchildren, Aaron Walton (wife, Samantha) of Lancaster; Chris Braun of Arlington, VA; Laura Braun of Fairfax, VA; his great-granddaughter, Charlotte Walton of Lancaster, PA; and his sister, Rose Buffenmyer. In addition to his parents, George is preceded in death by brothers, David L. Walton, Jr., Martin Walton, Robert Walton, and Chester Walton; and his sister, Lillie Snader.
A Funeral Service will be held at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory at 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543 on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 10:00 AM. Friends will be received at the Funeral Home one hour prior for Visitation at 9:00 AM. Committal will follow at Conestoga Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children at lovetotherescue.org or PO Box 947765, Atlanta, GA 30394 or to the Wounded Warrior Project at woundedwarriorproject.org or PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675.
