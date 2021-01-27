George H. Elser, 96, of Lititz, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, January 25, 2021 at United Zion Retirement Community. Born in Hopeland, he was the son of the late Wayne E. and Minnie (Habacker) Elser.
George served his country proudly during World War II in the United States Army. He was in Company A 776th Tank Destroyer Battalion and served in campaigns in North Africa, Italy, and Germany.
When he returned home, George married the love of his life, Helen A. (Donmoyer) Elser who passed in 2014. They were married for 68 years.
He worked as a cutter for the Walter W. Moyer Company for 28 years and then was employed with the Packaging Corporation of America as a packer for 18 years.
George enjoyed cooking, walking, and working in his garden and flower beds. He was an avid fan of high school wrestling and had season passes to watch Warwick High School wrestling for over 20 years.
He was a member of Trinity Evangelical Congregation Church in Lititz and served on their official board as a steward and trustee. He was also involved in the Alpha Sunday School class.
George will be missed by his son, Jeffrey Elser, husband of Mary-Jean, and daughter, Dawn Johnson wife of Rob, five grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his wife Helen, a son, Bruce Elser, his eight siblings, and his parents.
A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 10:30am at Trinity EC Church, 44 E. Orange St., Lititz. Interment will be held privately for family at St. John's Cemetery, Brickerville. Due to COVID-19 health concerns, masks and social distancing are mandatory for all funeral events. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to United Zion Benevolent Fund, 722 Furnace Hills Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. To leave a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com