George H. Burkett, 87, of Elizabethtown, was called Home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at his home in Conoy Township. Born Monday, July 31, 1933, in Middletown, he was the son of the late George W. and Kathryn (Aunstaudt) Burkett. He was married to Patsy A. (Jorich) Burkett for over 65 years.
George proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy onboard the U.S.S. Bayfield APA-33 during the Korean Conflict. He worked as a Millwright at Bethlehem Steel in Steelton until retirement. Before retiring, he established G.H. Burkett & Sons Lumber Company, setting up a sawmill and buying timber. George served the Lord in many ways. He was a member of Word of Life Chapel and traveled across the world to serve in the mission field.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children: Daniel Burkett, of Bainbridge; Mark Burkett, married to Joanne, of Elizabethtown, and Jonathon Burkett, married to Roxanne, of Bainbridge. Also surviving are four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sisters, Betty Bright; Janet Koup, married to Ray; Alice Hoke, as well as George's extended family and caring friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, George Burkett, a grandson, Thomas Burkett, and two brothers, Jerome and Glenn Burkett.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:30 AM on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Word of Life Chapel, 139 Wickersham Road, Bainbridge, PA 17502. A time of visitation will follow the service on Tuesday. Private burial will be in Falmouth Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted with the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, 717-367-1543.
Kindly omit flowers. Memorial Contributions may be made in George's memory to Global Outreach at Word of Life Chapel, 139 Wickersham Road, Bainbridge, PA 17502, 717-426-1171, www.wordoflifechapel.org or to Hospice & Community Care, www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org
